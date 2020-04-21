Seahawks' Linden Stephens: Heads to Seattle on waivers
Stephens was claimed off waivers by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Stephens appeared in three games for Miami last season but was waived over the weekend. The 25-year-old will likely fill a depth role for Seattle if he makes the 53-man roster.
