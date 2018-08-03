Hyeamang signed a contract with the Seahawks on Friday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

An all-Ivy League defensive tackle his senior year at Columbia, Hyamang went undrafted and spent a short stint with the Jets in May. He's coming to Seahawks' camp to fill in as injury relief for scout team and stands a slim chance of making the squad, barring a slew of serious injuries.

