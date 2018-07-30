Seahawks' Lorenzo Jerome: Signed by Seattle
Jerome signed a contract with the Seahawks on Monday, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports.
Jerome recorded three tackles in four games with the 49ers last season before being released in early October. He'll add depth at safety for the Seahawks throughout training camp, but he could be a longshot to make the 53-man roster.
