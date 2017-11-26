Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Expected back Sunday
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he expects Joeckel (knee) to be available for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Seahawks are listing nine players as questionable for the Week 12 matchup, but all -- including Joeckel -- should be available for the contest. Joeckel, who has missed the last five games while recovering from knee surgery, could be plugged back into a starting role at left guard right away with Oday Aboushi (shoulder) ruled out for the contest.
