Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Full participant Wednesday
Joeckel (knee) was a full participant at the Seahawks' walk-through Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The Seahawks didn't hold a full practice due to Monday night"s game against the Falcons, but it's nonetheless good to see Joeckel estimated to be a full participant. The 26-year-old has missed five straight games and would provide a timely return for Seattle with starting guard Oday Aboushi already ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers with a dislocated shoulder.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.