Joeckel (knee) was a full participant at the Seahawks' walk-through Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Seahawks didn't hold a full practice due to Monday night"s game against the Falcons, but it's nonetheless good to see Joeckel estimated to be a full participant. The 26-year-old has missed five straight games and would provide a timely return for Seattle with starting guard Oday Aboushi already ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers with a dislocated shoulder.