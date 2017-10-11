Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Likely out Week 7
Joeckel (knee) is unlikely to be ready in time for Week 7, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.
Joeckel is scheduled for a knee scope Thursday and is fortunately afforded extra time to heal given the Seahawks' bye in Week 6. However, it doesn't sound like that will be enough time to recover. While nothing's for certain at this juncture, Week 8's date with the Texans seems like a more probable return date for the offensive lineman.
