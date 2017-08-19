Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: May move from LG to LT
Joeckel (knee) may be moved from left guard to left tackle in the wake of George Fant's (knee) season-ending ACL tear, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
With starting left tackle George Fant out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Pete Carroll has indicated that he may opt to move Joeckel to left tackle in Fant's stead. Coach Carroll also indicated that Jordan Roos "can definitely play left guard". Joeckel is still recovering from injuries to the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left leg, though his health has generally been ahead of schedule and has solid odds of suiting up for Week 1. His presence is especially needed at this point.
More News
-
Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Taking part in OTAs•
-
Jaguars OT Luke Joeckel will not play in Week 2•
-
Jaguars OT Luke Joeckel will be game-time decision Sunday•
-
Jaguars OL Luke Joeckel dealing with ankle injury•
-
Jaguars OL Luke Joeckel says he's developing as a player•
-
Dwayne Gratz, Luke Joeckel cleared for Week 9•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Don't fear the rookies
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his all-star list of his favorite Draft Day targets in Breakouts...