Joeckel (knee) may be moved from left guard to left tackle in the wake of George Fant's (knee) season-ending ACL tear, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

With starting left tackle George Fant out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Pete Carroll has indicated that he may opt to move Joeckel to left tackle in Fant's stead. Coach Carroll also indicated that Jordan Roos "can definitely play left guard". Joeckel is still recovering from injuries to the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left leg, though his health has generally been ahead of schedule and has solid odds of suiting up for Week 1. His presence is especially needed at this point.