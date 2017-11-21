Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: May play Week 12
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that he's hopeful Joeckel (knee) will be able to play Sunday against the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Joeckel sat out the Seahawks' Week 11 loss to the Falcons, marking his fifth consecutive absence after undergoing a knee scope during the team's bye week. Though Joeckel's recovery has dragged on longer than the Seahawks initially anticipated, it appears the lingering soreness in the 2015 No. 2 overall pick's knee is finally beginning to subside. Joeckel's potential return Sunday would be quite timely for the Seahawks with Carroll already ruling out fellow starting guard Oday Aboushi (shoulder) for that contest.
