Joeckel (knee) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Make it five straight absences for the 26-year-old guard, as Joeckel has yet to play since undergoing knee surgery in Week 6. Look for Ethan Pocic to continue to start at left guard in Joeckel's absence on Monday night.

