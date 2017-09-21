Play

Joeckel returned from a knee injury and was a full participant at practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

It's unclear if this was a new issue or an aggravation of the knee treatment Joeckel underwent at the end of the preseason, but it doesn't seem to have been too serious, regardless. Expect the former first-round pick to be ready and available for Sunday's game against the Titans.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories