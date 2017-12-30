Joeckel (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Joeckel sustained the injury in last Sunday's win over the Cowboys and his only practice participation this week came in a limited session Friday. The Seahawks have already suffered numerous injuries along the offensive line and losing the 26-year-old for Week 17 would put them in a tight spot.