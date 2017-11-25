Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Questionable Sunday
Joeckel (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, AP Sports Writer Tim Booth reports.
Joeckel was able to practice fully earlier in the week, so it is unclear if he suffered some sort of setback. However, the Seahawks could also just be exercising caution with its injury designation. The 26-year-old has missed the last five games, but could see some action should he play Sunday due to several other injuries on the offensive line.
