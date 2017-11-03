Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Remains sidelined
Joeckel (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Joeckel is still on the mend from minor knee surgery. His next chance to play will come in Week 10 against the Cardinals.
