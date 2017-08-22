Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Returns to practice
Joeckel (knee) practiced Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
There were rumors that he would be moved to left tackle with George Fant (knee) out for the season, but he's expected to stay at guard. Expect the Seahawks to remain cautious as Joeckel eases into his return.
