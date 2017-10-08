Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Slated for knee surgery during bye week
Joeckel is nursing a knee injury, but will play Sunday against the Rams before undergoing surgery while the Seahawks are on bye in Week 6, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 2013 second overall pick has been troubled by injuries throughout his career, and though he hasn't missed any action this season due to the knee issue, it's been something that's plagued him off and on dating back to the offseason. He previously underwent Regenokine treatment during the preseason to reduce the pain in his knee, but that evidently wasn't able to do the trick. It's not expected that Joeckel's procedure will result in an extended absence, but it could at least put his availability into question for Seattle's Week 7 game against the Giants.
