Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Sustains foot injury in Week 16
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Joeckel suffered a foot injury in Sunday's 21-12 win over the Cowboys, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
It's not believed that Joeckel's injury is significant, but the Seahawks should have a better idea about the 26-year-old's status for the regular-season finale against the Cardinals when the team resumes practicing Wednesday. The Seahawks can ill afford another loss at guard with Oday Aboushi (shoulder) and Rees Odhiambo (hand) on injured reserve.
