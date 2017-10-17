Play

Joeckel (knee) will be reevaluated in three weeks, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

This means Joeckel will miss games against the Giants, Texans and Redskins, and he'll have his next chance to play in Week 10 against the Cardinals -- a Thursday night matchup. For now, Mark Glowinski will slot in at left guard.

