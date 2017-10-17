Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Three more weeks at least
Joeckel (knee) will be reevaluated in three weeks, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.
This means Joeckel will miss games against the Giants, Texans and Redskins, and he'll have his next chance to play in Week 10 against the Cardinals -- a Thursday night matchup. For now, Mark Glowinski will slot in at left guard.
More News
-
Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Likely out Week 7•
-
Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Will undergo knee surgery this week•
-
Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Slated for knee surgery during bye week•
-
Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Back at practice•
-
Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Left off injury report•
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...