Joeckel (knee) was ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Joeckel did not practice during the short week of preparations so this was to be expected. The 26-year-old has not practiced since undergoing knee surgery during the Seahawks' bye in Week 6. Joeckel is set to be reevaluated in the near future, and it's difficult to say how near a return he is until that reevaluation occurs.