Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Will undergo knee surgery this week
Coach Pete Carroll confirmed Sunday that Joeckel will undergo knee surgery during the Seahawks' bye in Week 6, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Joeckel did play in Sunday's game against the Rams, but as expected, the lineman will have a procedure done on his knee while the team has off next week. Carroll did not provide any further information regarding Joeckel's health, so he should be considered questionable until another update is provided by the team.
More News
-
Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Slated for knee surgery during bye week•
-
Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Back at practice•
-
Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Left off injury report•
-
Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Out for final preseason game•
-
Seahawks' Luke Joeckel: Returns to practice•
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...