Coach Pete Carroll confirmed Sunday that Joeckel will undergo knee surgery during the Seahawks' bye in Week 6, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Joeckel did play in Sunday's game against the Rams, but as expected, the lineman will have a procedure done on his knee while the team has off next week. Carroll did not provide any further information regarding Joeckel's health, so he should be considered questionable until another update is provided by the team.