Willson (hip) is expected to be ready for Sunday's wild-card game against the Eagles, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Willson landed "awkwardly" on his hip during Friday's practice, so he was forced to sit out of this past Sunday's loss to the 49ers. The Seahawks struggled in run-blocking without Willson's presence, so his return could provide a boost against Philly's stout run defense -- although the team's injuries in the backfield were likely a bigger factor.