Seahawks' Luke Willson: Back in action
Willson (groin) is expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Willson, who missed the first two exhibitions with a groin injury, is expected to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Jimmy Graham.
