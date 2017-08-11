Seahawks' Luke Willson: Carrying groin injury
According to coach Pete Carroll, Willson is currently dealing with a groin injury, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports.
Willson's groin problem could conceivably prevent him from suiting up for Sunday's preseason opener against the Chargers. Should that transpire, Nick Vannett would figure to work behind Jimmy Graham at tight end.
More News
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Re-signs with Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: To test market•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Scored first TD of season•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Full practice participant Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Inactive in Week 13•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...
-
Cowboys expectations minus Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, Heath Cummings looks at how that changes...
-
Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games
The NFL has suspended Ezekiel Elliott six games for violating the league's personal conduct...
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...