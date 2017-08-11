Play

Seahawks' Luke Willson: Carrying groin injury

According to coach Pete Carroll, Willson is currently dealing with a groin injury, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports.

Willson's groin problem could conceivably prevent him from suiting up for Sunday's preseason opener against the Chargers. Should that transpire, Nick Vannett would figure to work behind Jimmy Graham at tight end.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories