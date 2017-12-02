Seahawks' Luke Willson: Clears protocol
Willson (concussion) isn't listed on the Seahawks' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Willson's full practices Thursday and Friday made it likely that he would be able to play Sunday, but his lack of an injury designation heading into the weekend implies that he cleared all phases of the concussion protocol. He'll serve in his usual role as the top backup to starting tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle).
