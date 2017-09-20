Play

Seahawks' Luke Willson: Could get more targets in Week 3

Willson, who caught all three targets for 25 yards Sunday, could be more active in the passing game in Week 3 if Jimmy Graham is limited or doesn't play because of an injured ankle.

The Seahawks don't use tight ends in the passing game much because they are often kept in to help a bad offensive line block. So Willson likely won't get more than 3-5 targets if Graham is out.

