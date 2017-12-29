Seahawks' Luke Willson: Dealing with ankle injury
Willson was a limited participant at the Seahawks' practice Thursday with an ankle injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Willson was a new addition to the injury report Thursday, but his limited participation suggests the injury isn't overly serious. Friday's practice session should provide a better idea of the 27-year-old's potential availability for the regular season finale.
More News
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Turns in typical quiet day vs. Rams•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Clears protocol•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Full practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Suffers concussion Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Finds the end zone•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.