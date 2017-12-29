Seahawks' Luke Willson: Dealing with ankle injury

Willson was a limited participant at the Seahawks' practice Thursday with an ankle injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Willson was a new addition to the injury report Thursday, but his limited participation suggests the injury isn't overly serious. Friday's practice session should provide a better idea of the 27-year-old's potential availability for the regular season finale.

