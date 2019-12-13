The Seahawks list Willson (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Willson was limited in Wednesday's practice before sitting out Thursday's session entirely, so the Seahawks may prefer to see him log more on-field work before working him back into the mix after a three-game absence. If Willson gets the green light to play this weekend or at some point later in the regular season or playoffs, he'll likely be limited to a depth role at tight end behind the emerging Jacob Hollister.