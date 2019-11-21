Play

Willson (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Willson isn't expected to be ready for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, and his absence from the first official practice of the week supports that notion. The Seahawks are preparing to roll out Jacob Hollister as their top tight end with Ed Dickson working as a secondary option.

