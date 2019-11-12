Seahawks' Luke Willson: Done for night
Willson (hamstring) won't return to Monday's game against the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Willson was working through a rib injury heading into the game, but as evidenced by this news, seems to be dealing with a new issue. Willson becomes the fourth tight end on the roster to come down with an injury, as the Seahawks are down to Jacob Hollister as their only healthy tight end on the roster. It's likely that the team will disclose more specifics on the severity of Willson's injury postgame or in the coming days.
