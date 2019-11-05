Seahawks' Luke Willson: Downplays injury
Coach Pete Carroll said Willson (ribs) indicated he would be able to play next Monday at San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Willson exited Sunday's win over the Buccaneers after suffering the cartilage injury to his ribs, though he was eventually able to rejoin the action. The 29-year-old's participation when Seattle returns to practice Thursday should provide a better idea of his potential availability.
