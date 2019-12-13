Willson (hamstring) was held out of practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After Willson was a limited participant Wednesday, the downward trend in activity isn't a good sign that he's getting ready to play for the first time since Week 10. Friday's injury report could change the narrative surrounding Willson, but Jacob Hollister nonetheless is the clear-cut TE to consider in the Seahawks offense.