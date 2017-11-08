Seahawks' Luke Willson: Finds the end zone
Willson nabbed a 10-yard touchdown off of two targets in Sunday's 17-14 loss to Washington.
Willson scored Seattle's first offensive points early in the fourth quarter with his third touchdown of the season. The second-string tight end has just one fewer score than teammate Jimmy Graham despite 24 fewer receptions and 43 fewer targets. He's a nifty red-zone target, but is not worth betting on week to week with one or no receptions in six of eight games this season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Nabs 13-yard pass•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Strikes again•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Hauls in touchdown in loss to Titans•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Could get more targets in Week 3•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Makes preseason debut Friday•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Back in action•
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.