Seahawks' Luke Willson: Finds the end zone

Willson nabbed a 10-yard touchdown off of two targets in Sunday's 17-14 loss to Washington.

Willson scored Seattle's first offensive points early in the fourth quarter with his third touchdown of the season. The second-string tight end has just one fewer score than teammate Jimmy Graham despite 24 fewer receptions and 43 fewer targets. He's a nifty red-zone target, but is not worth betting on week to week with one or no receptions in six of eight games this season.