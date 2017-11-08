Seahawks' Luke Willson: Finds the end zone

Willson nabbed a 10-yard touchdown off of two targets in Sunday's 17-14 loss to Washington.

Willson scored Seattle's first offensive points early in the fourth quarter with his third touchdown of the season. The second-string tight end has just one fewer score than teammate Jimmy Graham despite 24 fewer receptions and 43 fewer targets. He's a nifty red-zone target, but is not worth betting on week to week with one or no receptions in six of eight games this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories