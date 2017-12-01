Seahawks' Luke Willson: Full practice Thursday
Willson (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Ruled out of Sunday's win at San Francisco due to a concussion, Willson has quickly reached his baseline. Although the protocol for head injuries allows a player to take part in every drill, an independent neurologist has the final word on a return to game action. Considering where he stands at the moment, Willson is on course to do so before Sunday night's showdown against the Eagles.
More News
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Suffers concussion Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Finds the end zone•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Nabs 13-yard pass•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Strikes again•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Hauls in touchdown in loss to Titans•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...