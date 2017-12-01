Seahawks' Luke Willson: Full practice Thursday

Willson (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Ruled out of Sunday's win at San Francisco due to a concussion, Willson has quickly reached his baseline. Although the protocol for head injuries allows a player to take part in every drill, an independent neurologist has the final word on a return to game action. Considering where he stands at the moment, Willson is on course to do so before Sunday night's showdown against the Eagles.