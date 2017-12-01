Seahawks' Luke Willson: Full practice Thursday

Willson (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Ruled out of Sunday's win at San Francisco due to a concussion, Willson has quickly reached his baseline. Although the protocol for head injuries allows a player to take part in every drill, an independent neurologist has the final word on a return to game action. Considering where he stands at the moment, Willson is on course to do so before Sunday night's showdown against the Eagles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories