Seahawks' Luke Willson: Hauls in touchdown in loss to Titans

Willson caught three of four targets for 53 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-27 loss to Tennessee.

Willson entered with just three receptions for 25 yards through the first two weeks, so this was easily his best showing of 2017. Seattle often leans on him to help the offensive line project quarterback Russell Wilson, and Jimmy Graham is also ahead of Willson on both the depth chart and pecking order for targets. As a result, Willson's fantasy value is extremely limited.