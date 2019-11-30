Willson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Vikings, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Willson missed the first two practices of the week so it's reasonable to assume the tight end could still be in line to miss his third consecutive game with a hamstring injury. Starting tight end Jacob Hollister (toe) was able to shed his injury designation, so even were Willson to be active, there's no guarantee he would play anything more than a minor offensive role.