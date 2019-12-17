According to head coach Pete Carroll, there is "no way" Willson will not return for Week 16 against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Willson has missed the Seahawks last four games, during which Tyrone Swoopes has filled in as Seattle's No. 2 tight end alongside starter Jacob Hollister. Willson's return should provide a boost for an already lethal Seahawks' offense.