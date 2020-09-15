site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Minimal usage in win
RotoWire Staff
Willson didn't receive a target in Sunday's 38-25 win over the Falcons.
Willson played just one offensive snap. With both Greg Olsen and Will Dissly healthy to start the season, Willson will continue to have a minimal role going forward.
