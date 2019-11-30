Play

Willson (hamstring) was sidelined once again at Friday's practice.

Willson has been sidelined for two weeks, including a bye, with this hamstring issue and does not appear nearing a return at this point. If he is unable to participate in any fashion at Saturday's practice it would seem likely that he will miss his second consecutive game. More clarity should come on the team's final injury report.

