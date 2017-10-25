Seahawks' Luke Willson: Nabs 13-yard pass
Willson reeled in his lone target for a 13-yard gain in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Giants.
Willson has been targeted just once in four of six games, including three straight. Second-year tight end Nick Vannett also has three targets in the past three weeks and it looks like Seattle may be phasing Willson out of the second tight end spot behind Jimmy Graham. Willson saw the field on 30 offensive snaps on Sunday as compared to 32 for Vannett and 49 for Graham. He's still a decent red-zone target, but it's hard to tell how long that might last.
