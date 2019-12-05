Play

Willson (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's walk-through, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

On the heels of missing back-to-back contests, Willson remains in recovery mode from a hamstring issue. If he's unable to make the requisite progress, he likely will yield to fellow tight ends Jacob Hollister (quadriceps) and Tyrone Swoopes yet again Sunday against the Rams in L.A.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories