Willson didn't receive a target in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Cardinals.

It was Willson's first game back from a four-week absence due to a hamstring injury, and he has ceded the No. 1 role to Jacob Hollister, who played 43 offensive snaps compared to Willson's 22. Willson won't have much fantasy upside as long as Hollister continues to command a bulk of the snaps.

