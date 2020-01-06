Play

Willson played 25 offensive snaps but didn't receive a target in Sunday's 17-9 wild-card win over the Eagles.

Willson returned after missing the regular-season finale with a hip injury. The 29-year-old missed five of the last six regular-season games, but he hasn't garnered a target in the last three games he suited up dating back to Week 10. His fantasy value will be negligible in the divisional round versus Green Bay.

