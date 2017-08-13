Seahawks' Luke Willson: Not expected to play vs. Chargers

Willson (groin) is not expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Head coach Pete Carroll announced this weekend that Willson was dealing with a groin injury, and it appears as though the team is taking precautionary measures with their No. 2 tight end. In his absence, look for Nick Vannett to see extended snaps Sunday night behind Jimmy Graham.