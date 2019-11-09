Willson (ribs) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Willson joined a number of his injured teammates who were fully cleared ahead of the pivotal prime-time affair, posting a full participation in Saturday's practice. While Ed Dickson (knee) could still find himself activated off injured reserve Sunday, the Seahawks neglecting to officially bring back the veteran tight end certainly bodes well for Willson and Jacob Hollister, the latter of which recorded two touchdown receptions in last week's win.