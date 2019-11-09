Seahawks' Luke Willson: Not listed with injury
Willson (ribs) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Willson joined a number of his injured teammates who were fully cleared ahead of the pivotal prime-time affair, posting a full participation in Saturday's practice. While Ed Dickson (knee) could still find himself activated off injured reserve Sunday, the Seahawks neglecting to officially bring back the veteran tight end certainly bodes well for Willson and Jacob Hollister, the latter of which recorded two touchdown receptions in last week's win.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 injury report: Stars in doubt
Six teams on bye. Injuries racking up at running back and receiver. Quarterbacks in varying...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...