Willson (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's contest against the Vikings.

Willson has been banged-up for almost exactly one month, first with a rib cartilage injury and currently a hamstring issue. He'll miss his second consecutive game in the process, leaving Jacob Hollister to handle most of the TE reps. Tyrone Swoopes also is on hand to supplement Hollister at the position.

