Willson (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game at Philadelphia.

Willson picked up a hamstring injury in the Seahawks' last game Nov. 11 at San Francisco, which coach Pete Carroll termed "legit" at the time, per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. Even with the benefit of the team's Week 11 bye, Willson was unable to practice this week, earning a 'doubtful' tag in the process. With Willson's status confirmed and Ed Dickson (knee) back on injured reserve, Jacob Hollister will be Seattle's lead tight end Sunday while Tyrone Swoopes picks up any reps that remain.

