Seahawks' Luke Willson: Not practicing at full speed
Willson (ribs) was limited in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Coach Pete Carroll said Willson's on track for Monday's clash against the 49ers, and his ability to practice, albeit in a limited capacity, supports that notion. He'll still need to make it through the week without any setbacks, however. Willson's fantasy value took a hit when Jacob Hollister registered two touchdowns in Week 9's win over the Buccaneers, and it could take another step back since Ed Dickson (knee) is expected to return from injured reserve for Monday's contest.
