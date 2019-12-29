Play

Willson (hip) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Willson made a sudden appearance on Saturday's injury report, with the Seahawks terming him questionable for Week 17 due to a hip injury. According to Omar Ruiz of NFL Network, Willson fell "awkwardly" on his hip at Friday's practice and wasn't expected to play Sunday. The team confirmed as much with the release of their inactive list, leaving TE reps up for grabs for Jacob Hollister and Tyrone Swoopes.

