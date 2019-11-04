Seahawks' Luke Willson: Nursing cartilage injury
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Wilson (ribs) is managing a cartilage issue, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Willson exited Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers while he was evaluated for a rib injury, but he managed to retake the field and play through the issue. The extent of the tight end's participation in practice will be worth monitoring heading into Week 10's matchup against the 49ers, though it appears that Willson has a good shot of playing through the injury if he can't fully shake it.
