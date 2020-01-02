Play

Willson (hip) was a full practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the week the 29-year-old was expected to be ready for the wild-card matchup, and his full participation Wednesday confirms that sentiment. Assuming he avoids a setback the rest of the week, Willson is set to reclaim his role as the Seahawks No. 2 tight end against the Eagles.

