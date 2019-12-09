Play

Willson (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Rams in L.A.

After missing practice all week due to a lingering hamstring issue, Willson will take a seat for a third game in a row. The development will give Jacob Hollister yet another chance to dominate the offensive snaps afforded Seahawks tight ends. Meanwhile, Tyrone Swoopes will scoop up any that remain.

